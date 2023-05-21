Cayden Cook : Morenci community remembers Cayden Cook, 16-year-old victim of fatal crash

Community gathers to remember victim Cayden Cook after fatal crash

Over the weekend, the town of Morenci gathered to honor the memory of Cayden Cook, a 16-year-old who tragically passed away after being hit by a car while riding his dirt bike. According to City Administrator Bradley Moran, the community has been deeply affected by Cook’s passing, as he was a junior at Morenci High School and a member of the varsity basketball team. Hundreds of mourners attended the vigil held at Wakefield Park, where they prayed together and remembered Cook with orange ribbons, candles, and tissues. Pastor Darren Lemmon of Medina Federated Church led the prayer and spoke fondly of Cook, who was known for his quick smile and friendly nature. The vigil was a touching reminder of the town’s slogan, “one team, one town, one family,” and offered support and comfort to those affected by the tragedy. Additionally, Morenci Area Schools have made counselors available for students who may need counseling, and local pastors are also available for those in need.

Read Full story : Teen who died in dirt bike crash remembered in Morenci /

News Source : Trent Croci

