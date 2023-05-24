CBD gummies: Why Dr. Jennifer Ashton Recommends CBD Gummies: A Must-Read Review

Dr Jennifer Ashton CBD Gummies Reviews

Introduction

CBD products have become increasingly popular in recent years, and CBD gummies are one of the most popular ways to consume CBD. CBD has been found to have numerous health benefits, including reducing anxiety, easing pain, and improving sleep. Dr Jennifer Ashton, a renowned medical professional, has recently reviewed CBD gummies and shared her thoughts on their effectiveness.

Who is Dr Jennifer Ashton?

Dr Jennifer Ashton is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been practicing medicine for over 20 years. She is also a medical correspondent for ABC News and has appeared on numerous television shows, including The Dr Oz Show and Good Morning America. Dr Ashton has a keen interest in health and wellness and regularly shares her expertise with the public.

What are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are a type of CBD edible that is infused with CBD oil. They are a convenient and tasty way to consume CBD and are available in a variety of flavors and strengths. CBD gummies are made by mixing CBD oil with a gelatin-based mixture, which is then shaped into small, chewy bites. They are a popular alternative to traditional CBD oil and are an excellent option for people who do not like the taste or texture of CBD oil.

Dr Jennifer Ashton’s Thoughts on CBD Gummies

In a recent interview, Dr Jennifer Ashton shared her thoughts on CBD gummies and their effectiveness. She stated that CBD gummies are an excellent way to consume CBD, especially for people who do not like the taste or texture of CBD oil. She also noted that CBD gummies are a convenient and discreet way to consume CBD, as they can be taken on the go.

Dr Ashton also discussed the health benefits of CBD and how it can help with anxiety, pain, and sleep. She stated that CBD has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce pain and inflammation in the body. CBD has also been found to have calming effects and can help reduce anxiety and improve sleep.

However, Dr Ashton did mention that people should be cautious when purchasing CBD gummies, as not all products are created equal. She recommended that people only buy CBD gummies from reputable companies that have third-party lab testing available. This ensures that the product contains the amount of CBD advertised and is free from harmful contaminants.

Conclusion

CBD gummies are a popular way to consume CBD, and Dr Jennifer Ashton has given them her seal of approval. She recommends CBD gummies for people who do not like the taste or texture of CBD oil and notes that they are a convenient and discreet way to consume CBD. However, people should be cautious when purchasing CBD gummies and only buy from reputable companies that have third-party lab testing available. CBD has numerous health benefits and can help with anxiety, pain, and sleep. If you are interested in trying CBD gummies, be sure to consult with your healthcare provider first.

