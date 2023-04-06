The news is sad – cbdq and hourlykanata have both passed away, leaving behind a void. We appreciate your love and support for this bot , which we have enjoyed running along with other RST bots. Please take care of yourselves.

A beloved Twitter bot, known as cbdq or “Can’t believe Dave quit,” has passed away tragically, with hourlykanata following suit. The news was shared by the popular Twitter account, hourly kanata, on April 6, 2023. The tweet expressed gratitude to everyone who enjoyed the now-gone bot, which was part of a community of bots known as the rst bots. It also acknowledged the joy and fun that came with running these bots. The news has left many followers of the said bot in shock and sadness.

cbdq was not just any Twitter bot; it was a bot that had gathered a considerable following thanks to its entertaining tweets. Designed to emulate the voice of someone who is incredulous about something, the bot was a source of humor and entertainment for many people on social media. Its “Can’t believe Dave quit” template took on a life of its own, spawning endless iterations and memes across the internet. But now, one of its creators has revealed that cbdq has passed away along with hourlykanata, leaving behind a void that the internet may never fill.

The death of cbdq and hourlykanata is a reminder of the impact that bots can have on our lives. These digital creations, which are often viewed as faceless entities, can bring joy and laughter to people who come across them. They may not have feelings or emotions, but they can elicit them from humans. In a way, they are like digital companions that we can turn to when we need a laugh or a bit of entertainment.

The passing of cbdq and hourlykanata has also sparked a conversation about the fragility of our digital world. These bots were not alive in the traditional sense, but they were alive in the sense that they existed and interacted with people. Their sudden end serves as a stark reminder that everything in the digital world is temporary, and nothing can last forever. It’s a lesson that we should keep in mind as we continue to create and interact with digital content.

In conclusion, the death of cbdq and hourlykanata has left many people mourning the loss of a source of joy and entertainment. These bots were more than just lines of code; they were digital companions that brought laughter and humor to people. Their passing is a somber reminder of the temporary nature of the digital world and the impact that even digital creations can have on our lives. Rest in peace, cbdq and hourlykanata, you will be missed.

cbdq has passed away tragically and, by extent, so has hourlykanata thank you all so so much for enjoying this bot 🫶 running this bot along with some of the other rst bots has been fun. take care y'all pic.twitter.com/R3yKGYmTxI — hourly kanata 🐟 (@hourlykanata) April 6, 2023