CBG benefits: Forbes Health: Exploring CBG – Benefits, Risks and More

The Mother of All Cannabinoids: CBG

CBG, also known as cannabigerol, is a cannabinoid that is considered to be the “mother of all cannabinoids” by experts in the field. According to Michelle Sexton, a naturopathic doctor at the Pain Trauma Institute in San Diego, CBG is the starting compound in the biosynthesis of other cannabinoids such as CBD.

Young Cannabis Plants as the Source of CBG

Since CBG is a starting compound in the cannabis plant, young cannabis plants are typically used to source the cannabinoid. When the cannabis plant is ripe, there isn’t much CBG left, and instead, the plant is more abundant in THC and CBD. Young cannabis plants contain cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), which is an acidic form of CBG. As the plant grows, the CBGA is naturally converted into CBDA and THCA, which can later be converted into CBD and THC when activated by heat. This process results in a decrease in the amount of CBG present in the mature cannabis plant.

Forms of CBG

CBG is available in various forms, including tinctures, gummies, capsules, and topical creams and lotions. Fraser Smith, a naturopathic doctor, as well as assistant dean and associate professor at the National University of Health Services in Lombard, Illinois, states that CBG is often combined with CBD in these products because the two cannabinoids can provide complimentary benefits, such as decreasing inflammation and pain.

Benefits of CBG

CBG has several potential health benefits, including the following:

Antibacterial properties: CBG has been shown to have antibacterial properties, which may make it useful in treating bacterial infections.

Neuroprotective effects: Studies have indicated that CBG may have neuroprotective effects, making it a potential treatment option for conditions such as Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Anti-inflammatory properties: CBG has anti-inflammatory properties, which may make it useful in treating conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis.

Antioxidant effects: CBG has antioxidant effects, which can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Pain relief: CBG may have pain-relieving effects, making it a potential treatment option for chronic pain conditions.

Potential Side Effects of CBG

Although CBG is generally considered to be safe, some potential side effects may include:

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Fatigue

Changes in appetite

It is important to speak with a healthcare provider before using CBG or any other cannabinoid as a treatment option.

Conclusion

CBG is a cannabinoid that is often referred to as “the mother of all cannabinoids” because it is the starting compound in the biosynthesis of other cannabinoids such as CBD. Young cannabis plants are typically used to source CBG because mature cannabis plants are more abundant in THC and CBD. CBG is available in various forms and may have several potential health benefits, including antibacterial properties, neuroprotective effects, anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant effects, and pain relief. Before using CBG or any other cannabinoid as a treatment option, it is important to speak with a healthcare provider.

