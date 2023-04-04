CBI probe sexual misconduct; Nigel Lawson passes; Life sentence for Olivia killer; Porsche \’Italian Job\’ – Car Dealer Mag.

The CBI is conducting an inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct; former Conservative MP and columnist, Nigel Lawson, has passed away at the age of 91; the perpetrator of Olivia’s murder has been sentenced to life imprisonment; a Porsche featured in the film ‘The Italian Job’ is up for sale in Car Dealer Magazine.

Confederation of British Industry Investigates Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has announced an investigation into a report by The Guardian regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by senior figures at the lobbying group. More than a dozen women have claimed to be victims of such misconduct recently. The newspaper reported that one woman alleged she was raped during a 2019 staff party, but was told by a manager to get counselling instead of pursuing the issue. Although the CBI said it had no record of the alleged incident, it is looking into all of the recent allegations. In a statement, it also noted that commenting on individual cases could undermine the investigation that it launched last month in response to accusations against its CEO.

Tributes Paid to Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson

The Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson, a notable Brexit supporter, has died at the age of 91. Rishi Sunak, currently chancellor, described Lawson as an “inspiration”, while prime minister Boris Johnson hailed him as a “giant” of Tory politics. Lawson served as chancellor from 1983-1989, resigning after a dispute with then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher. He subsequently retired from the House of Lords, where he was Baron Lawson of Blaby.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s Killer Jailed for Minimum Term of 42 Years

Thomas Cashman, who was found guilty last week of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years. He refused to appear in the dock at Manchester Crown Court yesterday for sentencing. Cashman pursued his target, Joseph Nee, into the Liverpool home of nine-year-old Olivia, whom he then murdered. During the sentencing, Mrs Justice Yip criticised Cashman for showing no remorse and for failing to acknowledge his guilt.

Social Care Workforce Funding Promise Halved by Government

The UK government has halved its promise of funding for the adult social care workforce to £250m ($347m). In December 2021, it pledged ‘at least £500m over the next three years to begin to transform the way we support the social care workforce’ as part of its People at the Heart of Care White Paper on adult social care reform. It has also published a refreshed plan to accelerate technology use in the sector and speed up hospital discharge over the next two years.

Expect Traffic Queues over Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

The UK’s roads are expected to see long delays over the forthcoming Easter bank holiday weekend, with as many as 17m car trips predicted. Most congestion is anticipated on Good Friday, with the M5 south, the A303 westbound, and the M25 anticlockwise ripe for disruption. Transport analytics firm Inrix and the RAC have both predicted that more than double the usual traffic will use these roads.

Voters Urged to Check Eligibility for Local Elections in One Month’s Time

Polling day for local elections in England falls exactly one month from today, and voters are being urged by the Electoral Commission to check that they meet the criteria to vote. Not only must they be registered to vote, but they must also bring photo identification to polling stations, which becomes compulsory in England for the first time. A driving licence or passport is acceptable. Anyone without the correct ID must obtain a special certificate by 25 April. The deadline to register to vote is 17 April.

Government Outlines Plan for Clean Water Supply Future

UK water companies could face stronger regulation and tougher enforcement for pollution due to new plans announced by the government in its Plan for Water. It also includes a consultation on restrictions for some substances and a ban on plastics in wet wipes. Theon Design, a Deddington firm, will debut its first Italian commission in the forthcoming Salon Privé London by exhibiting its bespoke 911 (964), the ITA001, which features a lightweight carbon fibre body, semi-active suspension, and a 400bhp flat-six engine.

FTSE and Other Markets Make Gains as England and Wales Enjoy Sunshine

The FTSE 100 ended yesterday up 41.26 points to finish on 7673.00. France’s Cac 40 was up 23.57 points at 7,345.96, while Germany’s Dax fell 47.92 points to 15,580.92. The Dow Jones rose by 327.00 points to 33,601.15. BBC Weather predicts dry and mainly sunny conditions for England and Wales today, while eastern Scotland will see dry and partly cloudy conditions. Most other areas of the UK are likely to be cloudy, with rain later in the day.