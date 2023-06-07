CBK Governor nominee Kamau Thugge.: Who is Kamau Thugge, the Nominee for CBK Governor?

Dr. Kamau Thugge Approved as CBK Governor Nominee by Finance Committee

The Finance committee has approved the nomination of Dr. Kamau Thugge as Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya. His name will now be presented before the National Assembly for debate.

Background

Dr. Kamau Thugge is a former Treasury Principal Secretary, who was nominated to succeed Dr. Patrick Njoroge as the next Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya. He has a wealth of experience in finance and economics, having served in various capacities in the Treasury for over 20 years.

Dr. Thugge holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Nairobi, and has also studied at the Harvard Kennedy School. He has been instrumental in the development and implementation of various economic policies in Kenya, including the Medium Term Plan and the Vision 2030 Blueprint.

Vetting for CBK Governor Post

Dr. Thugge underwent vetting by the Finance committee on May 30, 2023, where he was questioned on his plans for the Central Bank of Kenya and his vision for the country’s financial sector. He outlined his priorities, which include maintaining price stability, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing the resilience of the banking sector.

During the vetting process, Dr. Thugge also addressed concerns over his role in the controversial Eurobond saga, which saw Kenya issue a $2.8 billion Eurobond in 2014. He denied any wrongdoing and stated that the Treasury had followed due process in the issuance of the bond.

Approval by Finance Committee

Following the vetting process, the Finance committee approved Dr. Thugge’s nomination as Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya. The committee members praised his experience and expertise in finance and economics, and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Central Bank.

The approval of Dr. Thugge’s nomination by the Finance committee is a significant step towards his appointment as the next Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya. His name will now be presented before the National Assembly for debate, after which he will be officially appointed by the President.

Conclusion

Dr. Kamau Thugge’s nomination as Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya has been approved by the Finance committee, and his name will now be presented before the National Assembly for debate. His wealth of experience in finance and economics, as well as his vision for the country’s financial sector, make him a strong candidate for the role.

If appointed, Dr. Thugge will be tasked with maintaining price stability, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing the resilience of the banking sector. His appointment will be closely watched by investors and other stakeholders in Kenya’s financial sector, as he navigates the country’s economic landscape in the years ahead.

