CBP custody responsible for the death of a migrant girl.

A Migrant Girl Dies While Under CBP Custody

On December 8, 2018, a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl named Jakelin Caal Maquin died while under the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The incident sparked outrage and raised questions about the treatment of migrants and asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Background

Jakelin Caal Maquin was traveling with her father and a group of migrants from Guatemala to the United States. They arrived at the Antelope Wells port of entry in New Mexico on December 6 and were taken into CBP custody. According to CBP officials, Jakelin’s father signed a form stating that she was in good health.

However, Jakelin began experiencing seizures and vomiting on the bus ride to a Border Patrol station in Lordsburg, New Mexico. She was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where she died of dehydration and shock on December 8.

CBP Response

CBP officials initially issued a statement expressing their condolences to Jakelin’s family and stating that an investigation was underway. They also denied any wrongdoing on their part, stating that “Border Patrol agents took every possible step to save the child’s life under the most trying of circumstances.”

However, as more details emerged about Jakelin’s death, CBP came under increased scrutiny. It was revealed that there were language barriers between the agents and the migrants, and that the agents did not provide medical care to Jakelin until it was too late.

In response to the criticism, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan testified before Congress, stating that “our agents and officers did everything in their power to give this child the best chance at survival.” He also announced a series of policy changes aimed at improving the treatment of migrants in CBP custody, including increased medical screenings and language services.

Public Outcry

Jakelin’s death sparked outrage and protests across the country. Advocacy groups and elected officials called for an investigation into CBP’s treatment of migrants, and for reforms to the immigration system.

Many pointed to the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies as contributing to the tragedy. The administration has sought to crack down on illegal immigration and limit the number of asylum seekers, leading to a backlog of cases and increased pressure on CBP facilities.

Others pointed to systemic issues within CBP, including a lack of accountability and transparency. Critics argue that CBP has a history of mistreating migrants and refugees, and that the agency’s culture needs to change in order to prevent further tragedies like Jakelin’s.

Conclusion

Jakelin Caal Maquin’s death was a tragic reminder of the dangers facing migrants and asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. It also highlighted the need for reforms to the immigration system and to CBP’s treatment of migrants in custody.

While CBP has announced policy changes in response to the outcry, many advocates argue that more needs to be done. They are calling for increased transparency and accountability within the agency, as well as reforms to the immigration system that prioritize the safety and well-being of migrants and refugees.

