CBP reassigns medical officer after 8-year-old girl’s in-custody death

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez : CBP reassigns chief medical officer after death of 8-year-old girl in custody

The chief medical officer of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been reassigned following the death of an 8-year-old girl who was in custody. Despite the girl’s chronic heart condition, rare blood disorder, high fever, and other ailments, her mother’s pleas for an ambulance were ignored. Dr. David Tarantino, who was the first person to hold the job created in 2020 to address complex medical challenges presented by families and young children, has been commended by CBP for his years of service but is expected to take a temporary position at the Department of Homeland Security next week. The girl, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, was moved with her family to a Border Patrol station in Harlingen, Texas, after being diagnosed with the flu until she died on her ninth day in custody on May 17. CBP is implementing required improvements to its medical care policies and processes, including from an ongoing investigation into the tragic in-custody death of the child. A nurse practitioner denied three or four requests from the girl’s mother for an ambulance, despite the girl’s high fever and breathing difficulties, and instead, she was given medications, a cold pack, and a cold shower.

Read Full story : Border agency reassigns chief medical officer /

News Source : Associated Press

Border agency medical officer Immigration medical officer Health screening at borders Border health and safety Medical clearance for immigrants