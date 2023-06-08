Fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros, Mexico: suspect and victim names not provided. : CDC Raises Alarm About Meningitis Threat to Patients Visiting Mexican Surgical Clinics

U.S. health officials are urgently reaching out to individuals who have recently undergone medical procedures at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, as they may be at risk of developing potentially fatal fungal meningitis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning on Tuesday, stating that those at risk had received procedures under epidural anesthesia between January 1 and May 13 at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. As of June 1, 14 people in the United States had been identified with suspected infections, with three fatalities. Even if patients do not exhibit symptoms or have mild symptoms, they should seek immediate medical treatment. Fungal meningitis is a severe infection that causes swelling of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, with symptoms including fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, confusion, and eye sensitivity to light. The two clinics associated with the outbreak have been closed since May 13. Public health officials are strongly encouraging healthcare providers to assess any patient who underwent procedures at these clinics, even if they do not exhibit symptoms. The CDC recommends canceling any elective procedure that involves epidural anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico, and any associated travel until there is evidence that there is no longer a risk for infection.

News Source : Cara Murez

