Fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros affecting suspects and victims of epidural anesthesia procedures : CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics

US health officials are urgently trying to reach out to individuals who have recently undergone medical procedures at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico. There is concern that they may be at risk of potentially fatal fungal meningitis. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those who are at risk had procedures done under epidural anesthesia between January 1 and May 13 at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. As of June 1, there were 14 suspected infections identified in the US, 11 of which were considered probable and two confirmed. Three of the patients affected have died. A further 185 people may have been exposed to the fungus. Even if they do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms, patients are urged to seek immediate medical treatment.

Read Full story : CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics /

News Source : UPI

Meningitis outbreak in Mexican surgical clinics Mexican surgical clinics and deadly meningitis CDC issues warning on meningitis linked to Mexican clinics Meningitis risk in Mexican surgical facilities Mexican clinics and the danger of meningitis