CDC worker Today : Family of 39-Year-Old CDC Employee Killed in Atlanta Mass Shooting Shares Their Grief

CDC Employee Amy St. Pierre Killed in Atlanta Medical Center Shooting

On Wednesday, a mass shooting occurred in an Atlanta medical center waiting room, resulting in the death of 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a CDC employee, and injuring four others. St. Pierre’s family released a statement describing her as “brilliant, kind, big-hearted, and simply the ‘best of the best'” and a “driven by compassion” person who was “selfless always.” St. Pierre worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Reproductive Health, where she worked “every day to save lives of mothers and infants,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The four women who survived the shooting were identified as Georgette Whitlow, Lisa Glynn, Jazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger. Hollinger was shot in the face, while Daniel was shot multiple times in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, and Glynn was shot in the abdomen. All four remain hospitalized.

The suspected shooter is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

St. Pierre’s family said, “She will be missed but never, ever forgotten.”

News Source : Emily Shapiro

Source Link :Family of beloved 39-year-old CDC worker killed in Atlanta mass shooting speaks out/