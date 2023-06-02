“CDSCO eye drop infection”: Investigation launched by CDSCO on Indian-made eye drops causing infections

Introduction

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has begun an investigation into a complaint raised by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health alleging that eyedrops manufactured in India are linked to eye infection in more than 30 people. The complaint claims that 14 out of 34 patients who underwent cataract surgery since April 5 complained of reduced vision after the use of methylprednisolone eyedrops from India. The eyedrops were manufactured by Gujarat-based Indiana Ophthalmics, a company that has been registered with the National Medicines Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka and supplying the same product for the last seven years. As a result, the eyedrops were recalled with “immediate effect” as per the directive issued by the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health.

Methylprednisolone Eyedrops and Prednisolone Eye Drops

Methylprednisolone eyedrops are commonly used to treat mild to moderate non-infectious eye allergies and inflammation, including damage caused by chemical and thermal burns. Prednisolone eye drops, on the other hand, are also used to treat inflammation of the eyes caused by certain conditions. These eye drops are not meant to treat eye infections, but to reduce inflammation, redness, and itching in the eyes.

Investigation by CDSCO

The CDSCO has initiated an investigation into the alleged complaints of eye infection caused by the use of methylprednisolone eyedrops from India. The investigation will look into the manufacturing process of the eyedrops, the quality of the ingredients used, and the testing methods employed by Indiana Ophthalmics. The CDSCO is expected to submit its report in the next few weeks. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether the company will face any punitive measures or not.

Recall of Eyedrops

In response to the complaint raised by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, Indiana Ophthalmics has recalled its methylprednisolone eyedrops with immediate effect. The recall applies to all batches of the product that were supplied to Sri Lanka. The recall was issued as a precautionary measure to prevent any further harm to patients. The company has assured the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health that it will cooperate fully with the investigation initiated by the CDSCO.

Impact on Patients

The alleged link between the use of methylprednisolone eyedrops and eye infection has caused concern among patients who have undergone cataract surgery. Patients who have used the eyedrops manufactured by Indiana Ophthalmics have reported reduced vision, redness, and itching in the eyes. The recall of the product has left many patients without an alternative medication to treat their eye condition. The situation has caused anxiety among patients who are worried about the long-term effects of the alleged eye infection caused by the use of the eyedrops.

Conclusion

The investigation initiated by the CDSCO into the alleged link between the use of methylprednisolone eyedrops and eye infection is a step in the right direction. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether the company will face any punitive measures or not. The recall of the product by Indiana Ophthalmics is a precautionary measure to prevent any further harm to patients. Patients who have used the recalled eyedrops are advised to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of eye infection. The situation highlights the need for strict quality control measures to be in place to ensure the safety and efficacy of medicines and medical devices.

