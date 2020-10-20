Cecil Corbin-Mark Death – Dead :Cecil Corbin-Mark Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Cecil Corbin-Mark has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
“Evergreen Action on Twitter: “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Cecil Corbin-Mark. Our prayers and condolences go to his family and @weact4ej. It is only because of Cecil, and EJ champions like him, that we are all able to embark on a new era of justice-centered climate action.”
We're deeply saddened by the loss of Cecil Corbin-Mark. Our prayers and condolences go to his family and @weact4ej.
It is only because of Cecil, and EJ champions like him, that we are all able to embark on a new era of justice-centered climate action. https://t.co/teCj09NYGD
— Evergreen Action (@EvergreenAction) October 19, 2020
Tributes
