Cecilia Chiang Death -Dead : Influential restauranteur Cecilia Chiang has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

” Tejal Rao on Twitter: “I’m so sad to learn that Cecilia Chiang has died. Her work, which so many cooks have built on over the years, pushed everything forward. Last fall, on her 99th birthday, we read old menus together and she patiently answered hundreds of my questions ”

Influential restauranteur Cecilia Chiang, leaving a legacy of Chinese American culinary culture, has passed away. She brought Chinese food to American fine dining and is one of the most influential figures in Bay Area culinary history. [Photo: Craig Lee / SF Chronicle 2007] pic.twitter.com/TFISy4EIJ3 — Museum of Food+Drink (@mofad) October 28, 2020

Tributes

謝謝、 Cecilia Chiang! Chinese American cuisine would not be what it is today without her amazing contributions. Read this if you havent heard of her—I learned about her via the Chow exhibit @Mofad. Off to go eat some mapo tofu in her honor 🥡🥢 https://t.co/cOtIcZFfC3 — Amy Kao (@_amykao) October 28, 2020

Cecilia Chiang, a leader in bringing regional and authentic Chinese dishes to the U.S., has died. She recently turned 100. I interviewed Cecilia in 2014 and also got to dine with her. pic.twitter.com/oxLOpZyF3c — Momo Chang (@_momo_chang) October 28, 2020