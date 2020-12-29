Cecilia Gadaan Death -Obituary – Dead : Cecilia Gadaan has Died .

Syriac Orthodox News Yesterday at 7:07 AM · It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce that our dear deaconissa and board member Cecilia Gadaan has quickly left the world. Cecilia has been an active member of the church since childhood and was a good role model for our children and youth. We say to you dear Cecilia, Go in peace our beloved deaconissa, Go in peace you beautiful pigeon to your Lord, Go in peace and enjoy the kingdom of heaven that has been prepared for you, Go in peace to our Lord and creator who calls after you. We ask our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to embrace Cecilia and make his sweet voice heard when he says ′′ Good, you good and faithful servant! You were faithful in the little, I’ll put you over a lot. Enter into the joy of your Lord!” We want to extend our condolences to the entire St. Petrus and St. Paul’s parish in general and to the Gadaan family in particular. The family is in great sadness and for this reason physical visits and conversations are being removed at the moment. May the message of resurrection with Christ bring comfort to the family!

David Gedenidze

Rest in peace. Your beautiful soul is with God. I didn’t know that beautiful girl but Iam so sorry about that. Jesus Christ our lord please give rest soul of Cecilia

Irma Bahdus

I didnt know you however your beautiful picture reflects what a kind gentle young girl you were…

RIP

Antoinette Shara

God rest her soul my condolences to you all

Steve Masud

Aloho mhassela. RIP may the angels be with you in heaven.

· Reply · 21h

Alex Demirkok

May god her sol rest in peas ın eternal peace amen

Elezabete Danho

Go in Peace. Be an Angel in Heaven . God help your Family and give them peace and peacent to Go Throw this Big tragedy , Katastrophe and Great sadness , god help them , injoy the Peace in Heaven.

