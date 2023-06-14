Cedar Lake Resident, Oscar Martinez J, Dies at 53 in Winfield Township Car Accident: Obituary





Oscar Martinez J Obituary

Cedar Lake man, 53, Found Dead In Winfield Township Car Crash

Oscar Martinez J, 53, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was found dead at the scene of a car crash in Winfield Township.

Oscar was born on January 1, 1968, in Mexico. He immigrated to the United States in the early 1990s and settled in Cedar Lake. He worked as a landscaper and was known for his dedication and hard work.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Maria, and their three children, Juan, Ana, and Luis. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Lake. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church.

Rest in peace, Oscar. You will be forever loved and missed.





