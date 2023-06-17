Cedar News: Fatal Shooting on Lumpkin Road Claims Life of Man today.

An investigation is underway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting on Lumpkin Road that resulted in the death of one individual on Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 2800 block at approximately 8:05 a.m. where they discovered 42-year-old James Brinson, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Brinson was transported to a hospital but ultimately passed away. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

