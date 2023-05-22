Cedric King – victim name : Shooting suspect Cecedrice Poole kills victim Cedric King in Prairie Grove, Arkansas

Suspect Cecedrice Poole Arrested for Shooting and Killing Victim Cedric King in Prairie Grove

Cecedrice Poole allegedly shot and killed Cedric King with a rifle after entering a home on Sundowner Ranch Avenue, according to investigators. Poole then fled the scene in a vehicle and shot at the residence while a 17-year-old was in the front yard, before crashing into parked cars a few blocks away. He was found carrying a plastic bag containing cocaine and was taken to the hospital for injuries before being taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Police discovered that Poole was upset after discovering that the homeowner, who is the mother of his 6-year-old child, had another man in the home with his daughter present. Poole is facing multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. He has a long list of previous felony charges, including kidnapping, drugs, and gun charges.

News Source : 5NEWS Web Staff

