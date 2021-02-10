Cedrick Cotton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cedrick “Swab” Cotton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Cedrick “Swab” Cotton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Cedrick “Swab” Cotton, from the R&B group Ideal, has died.
Our thoughts are with his family. 💜 pic.twitter.com/ywXp6o5CVJ
— Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) February 10, 2021
Cedrick "Swab" Cotton, from the R&B group Ideal, has died. Our thoughts are with his family.
