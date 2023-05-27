“Celaya police attack” today : Three Killed and Two Injured in Assault on Celaya Police

Three Killed and Two Injured in Assault on Celaya Police today 2023.

An armed attack on police officers in the municipality of Celaya, Guanajuato, has left two officers and one civilian dead. The officers were conducting routine patrols when they were attacked by individuals in a van, causing their vehicle to crash. The injured officers were taken to hospital and an alleged attacker was killed in the incident. The National Guard and agents of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato were among those who attended the scene. No further details have been released.

News Source : Sara Adm

