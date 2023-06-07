Celebrating the Life of Mr. Joseph T. Purvis

Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Joseph T. Purvis

It is with heavy hearts that we gather today to celebrate the life of Mr. Joseph T. Purvis. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Mr. Purvis lived a life full of love, laughter, and kindness. He touched the lives of everyone he met and will be deeply missed.

We gather today to celebrate Mr. Purvis’s life and to honor his memory. We come together to share our stories, our memories, and our love for him. We will sing his favorite hymns, read his favorite scriptures, and offer our prayers for his family and friends.

Mr. Purvis was a man of faith, and his love for God was evident in everything he did. He lived his life with integrity, kindness, and compassion. He was a shining example of what it means to live a life of service and love.

Today, we say goodbye to Mr. Purvis, but we know that his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. We take comfort in knowing that he is now resting in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

We offer our condolences to Mr. Purvis’s family and friends. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow and may you find peace in knowing that he is now in a better place. Rest in peace, Mr. Joseph T. Purvis.

Funeral Service for Mr. Joseph T. Purvis Memorial Service for Mr. Joseph T. Purvis Homegoing Ceremony for Mr. Joseph T. Purvis Remembrance Ceremony for Mr. Joseph T. Purvis Celebration of Life for Mr. Joseph T. Purvis