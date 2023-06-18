Celebration in the United States

Deadly Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration Leaves One Person Dead and Over 20 Injured

According to reports, a shooting occurred at a Juneteenth celebration overnight resulting in the death of one person and injuries to at least 20 others. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the tragic loss. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and working to identify any suspects involved in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Juneteenth shooting Gun violence at Juneteenth celebration Fatal shooting at Juneteenth event Injuries in Juneteenth shooting Community mourns after Juneteenth shooting