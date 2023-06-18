Celebrity Demise: How Famous Personalities Passed Away at Different Ages

Notable Deaths by Age
Below is a list of famous people who passed away, categorized by age:
20s
- James Dean – died at age 24 in a car accident
- Tupac Shakur – died at age 25 after being shot
- Aaliyah – died at age 22 in a plane crash
30s
- Marilyn Monroe – died at age 36 from a drug overdose
- Heath Ledger – died at age 28 from an accidental drug overdose
- Princess Diana – died at age 36 in a car accident
40s
- Robin Williams – died at age 63 from suicide
- Whitney Houston – died at age 48 from an accidental drowning
- Michael Jackson – died at age 50 from a drug overdose
50s
- Prince – died at age 57 from an accidental drug overdose
- David Bowie – died at age 69 from liver cancer
- Carrie Fisher – died at age 60 from a heart attack
60s
- Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – died at age 99 from natural causes
- John F. Kennedy – died at age 46 in an assassination
- Steve Jobs – died at age 56 from pancreatic cancer
