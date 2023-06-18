Celebrity Demise: How Famous Personalities Passed Away at Different Ages

Notable Deaths by Age

Below is a list of famous people who passed away, categorized by age:

20s

James Dean – died at age 24 in a car accident

Tupac Shakur – died at age 25 after being shot

Aaliyah – died at age 22 in a plane crash

30s

Marilyn Monroe – died at age 36 from a drug overdose

Heath Ledger – died at age 28 from an accidental drug overdose

Princess Diana – died at age 36 in a car accident

40s

Robin Williams – died at age 63 from suicide

Whitney Houston – died at age 48 from an accidental drowning

Michael Jackson – died at age 50 from a drug overdose

50s

Prince – died at age 57 from an accidental drug overdose

David Bowie – died at age 69 from liver cancer

Carrie Fisher – died at age 60 from a heart attack

60s

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – died at age 99 from natural causes

John F. Kennedy – died at age 46 in an assassination

Steve Jobs – died at age 56 from pancreatic cancer

