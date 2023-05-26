Celebrity Net Worth SEO Keyword: “Celebrity Wealth”: Celebrity Net Worth of DDG

DDG: The Rising Star with a $2 Million Net Worth

DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry, is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and YouTuber who has taken the music industry by storm. Born on October 10, 1997, in Pontiac, Michigan, DDG developed a passion for music at an early age. He later pursued it as a full-time career, dropping out of Central Michigan University to focus on his YouTube channel.

YouTube Career

DDG started his YouTube career by posting vlogs, pranks, and gaming videos, which quickly gained popularity. As he expanded his content, he began posting music videos of his songs, which also garnered attention. With over 10 million subscribers and more than 1.2 billion views on his multiple channels, DDG has become a YouTube sensation.

Music Career

DDG began his music career by creating a diss track to rapper Lil Yachty called “Big Boat.” He followed up with other early songs such as “Balenciagas,” “Free Parties,” and “Lettuce,” with the latter becoming a significant hit on YouTube. DDG’s breakthrough came with his single “Givenchy,” which was released in late 2017 and was featured on his debut EP, “Take Me Serious.” After the release, DDG signed a record deal with Epic Records and released the EP “Sorry 4 the Hold Up” in March of 2019.

In the same year, DDG dropped his debut studio album, “Valedictorian,” which included the certified-Gold single “Arguments.” The album also featured the single “Push.” In the summer of 2020, DDG released his most commercially successful single yet, “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” which became his first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at number 82. The song spawned two remixes, the first featuring Blueface and the second with YG.

In March of 2021, DDG released the mixtape “Die 4 Respect,” a collaboration with OG Parker. It reached number 61 on the Billboard 200. DDG followed up with his second studio album, “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” in 2022. The album was supported by the single “Elon Musk,” featuring Gunna, which peaked at number 48 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The album also featured the single “9 Lives,” featuring Polo G and NLE Choppa.

DDG has also been featured on many songs by other artists, including Mystic, Ron Suno, Blueface, Melvoni, Almighty Jay, Nakkia Gold, and Deno. He co-founded his own record label, Zooted Music, in 2020 with his longtime managers Dimitri Hurt and Eric O’Connor.

Amateur Boxing

DDG has also forayed into amateur boxing, making his debut in a match against Nate Wyatt in June of 2021 at an event in Miami Gardens, Florida, pitting YouTube personalities against TikTok personalities. DDG beat Wyatt in the fifth round via unanimous decision.

Personal Life

In 2022, DDG began dating singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey, best known as one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister.

Net Worth

As of 2022, DDG’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million. All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources, and we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible. Although we welcome corrections and feedback, the figures presented are only estimates.

In conclusion, DDG has achieved significant success in his music and YouTube career, with his net worth being a testament to his hard work and dedication. He continues to evolve as an artist and expand his horizons, making him a rising star in the music industry.

