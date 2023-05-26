“celebrity net worth”: The Net Worth of ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Members Reaches Millions

Selling Sunset: A Look at the Wealth of the Cast

Selling Sunset is a Netflix show that has gained a massive following since its debut in 2019. The show revolves around the lives of the realtors of The Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage in Los Angeles. The cast members of the show are all part of the company and sell multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth clients. The show not only showcases the luxury properties but also the personal lives and dynamics of the cast members.

The show has had six seasons so far, with a seventh installment on the way. The cast members of Selling Sunset have individual net worths in millions of dollars. Here’s a look at the wealth of each cast member:

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

The twin brothers who founded The Oppenheim Group have a net worth of $50 million each. Jason has a law degree and re-branded The Stern Realty Co., a 19th-century company founded by his great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern, to create The Oppenheim Group. Brett joined Jason later, and together they built the business.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is a real estate agent and actor with a net worth of $6 million. She has been a famous face on television with recurring roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. She also appeared as herself on the reality show Dancing with the Stars and Bling Empire. Stause is also known for her sponsored posts on Instagram for her over 3.6 million followers.

Vanessa Villela

Vanessa Villela has a net worth of around $5 million. Much of her wealth comes from her prolific body of work on Mexican television, where she has been the star of several shows since the early 1990s. Villela joined The Oppenheim Group in the fourth season of Selling Sunset and has made a name for herself in the real estate business as well.

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan has a net worth of around $3 million. Hernan’s fortune has primarily been built on the success of her plant-based frozen food business named Emma Leigh & Co. She also has a strong social media presence with over 2 million followers on Instagram. Hernan has also undertaken modeling assignments, which are additional sources of revenue for her.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa, married to Tarek El Moussa, has a net worth of $3 million. She has an HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, with her husband, where they flip properties for profit. Most of her wealth comes from Selling Sunset, where she has sold houses worth millions of dollars. She also earns from sponsored posts on her Instagram account.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $1 million and $2 million. She is the vice president of The Oppenheim Group and one of the most successful realtors on the show. Fitzgerald has her own business of reselling properties at a profit with her husband Romain Bonnett, whose own net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. The couple’s total net worth sits around $2 million to $7 million.

Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz has a net worth of around $2 million. She is a former model and joined The Oppenheim Group as Director of New Development/Broker Associate in 2018. Potratz has been a licensed realtor since 2006 and is also a real estate broker, which means she can employ her own agents.

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn has a net worth of around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, some sources peg that figure to either $1.5 million or $2 million. Quinn’s husband, tech mogul Christian Richard, is reportedly worth $20 million. Quinn has also acted in films and shows and has written a book, How to Be a Boss B*tch. She reportedly has sponsorship deals with the makeup brand Ciaté and a shoe collection with Shoe Dazzle.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander has a net worth of around $1 million. Besides her role at The Oppenheim Group, Vander also works as a realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami. This dual role brings in additional income for her.

In conclusion, Selling Sunset showcases the lives of high-net-worth realtors who sell multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth clients. The cast members of the show have individual net worths in millions of dollars, with the Oppenheim twins being the richest. While the show portrays their display of wealth through their fashion choices, expensive cars, and luxury properties, it also delves into their personal lives and dynamics.

