Celebrity News: Astrud Gilberto, Singer of ‘Girl From Ipanema,’ Passes Away at 83

Astrud Gilberto, ‘Girl From Ipanema,’ Is Dead at 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who rose to fame with her performance in the hit song “The Girl From Ipanema,” passed away at the age of 83. Gilberto’s smooth and sultry voice captivated audiences around the world, and she became a symbol of the bossa nova music movement in the 1960s.

Her rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema” became a global sensation and earned her a Grammy Award. Gilberto went on to record numerous albums and collaborate with many other prominent musicians throughout her career.

Gilberto’s passing is a tremendous loss for the music industry and her fans around the world. Her legacy and contributions to the world of music will always be remembered and celebrated.

