Celebrity Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away in Beaumont – TMZ Reports Cause of Death in Video Scene, Rest in Peace

Big Pokey Dies in Beaumont – TMZ Reports Cause of Death

The music world is mourning the loss of Big Pokey, who passed away in Beaumont recently. According to a report by TMZ, the rapper died due to health complications. He was only 44 years old.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was a well-known figure in the Southern hip-hop scene. He had collaborated with several prominent artists, including Slim Thug, Z-Ro, and Lil’ Keke. His fans and peers have been paying tribute to him on social media platforms since the news of his death broke.

The cause of Big Pokey’s death has not been officially confirmed yet. However, TMZ’s sources claim that he was suffering from heart and lung issues. The rapper had reportedly been hospitalized for several weeks before his passing.

Big Pokey’s death has left a void in the music industry that will be hard to fill. His unique style and contributions to the genre will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

Big Pokey death Beaumont rapper Big Pokey dead Cause of death Big Pokey TMZ Big Pokey death report RIP Big Pokey from google.com