By | November 17, 2020
Celeste Manno Death –Dead-Obituaries : Woman Found Dead in Mernda – Cause of Death Unknown.

People are paying tribute to beautiful Celeste Manno, a 23 year-old student who was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Mernda , Australia. According to a statement posted online on November 16.  2020.

Celeste Manno is being remembered as a “beautiful soul” with her friends expressing their shock on social media.

A 35-year-old man was arrested outside Mernda Police Station and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 3aw.com reported.

Stalking Details Emerge After Melbourne Woman, 23, Found Dead In Home:

Tue, 17 November 2020, 11:11 am AEDT·2-min…

Posted by Tony Pirpiris on Monday, November 16, 2020

Celeste Manno Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jessica Dib wrote 
SAY HER NAME.
Yet another young woman with her life cut short due to a male stalker. She couldn’t even hurt a fly. The most innocent soul. The contagious smile type.
We’re told as women all the time to be safe and look over our shoulder, overestimate the risks when we are outside (still BS) But in the space of our own home? Our safe place? Where we put down our heads to sleep? How is that OKAY?
These murders that take place lead me to think whether it could be me, my sisters, my little brother, my friends, my co workers or a family member that could cross paths with a killer.. someone I could possibly work with?
We should be allowed to walk home safely after sunset without looking over our freaking shoulders or being cautious of anyone walking behind us! We should be allowed to get home after work and not have to worry about someone that is ‘infatuated’ with us following us home.
That’s not infatuation so let’s take that out of the headlines please. That’s wickedness and evilness. That’s a devil in a human form.
WE SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO FEEL SAFE! PERIOD.
Rest In Peace beautiful angel
👼💜 this disgusting evil filled world didn’t deserve you anyway. I am so sorry that it failed you.
You’re one of our protectors now every time we’re walking alone, being followed, going for a jog, catching public transport, sleeping..

