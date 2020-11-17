Celeste Manno Death –Dead-Obituaries : Woman Found Dead in Mernda – Cause of Death Unknown.
People are paying tribute to beautiful Celeste Manno, a 23 year-old student who was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Mernda , Australia. According to a statement posted online on November 16. 2020.
Celeste Manno is being remembered as a “beautiful soul” with her friends expressing their shock on social media.
A 35-year-old man was arrested outside Mernda Police Station and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 3aw.com reported.
Stalking Details Emerge After Melbourne Woman, 23, Found Dead In Home:
Tue, 17 November 2020, 11:11 am AEDT·2-min…
Posted by Tony Pirpiris on Monday, November 16, 2020
Celeste Manno Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.