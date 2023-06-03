Celine Dion Health Diagnosis.: Here’s How Celine Dion Made $30 Million Despite Health Diagnosis and Show Cancellations

Celine Dion Sells Her Las Vegas Mansion for $30 Million

Celine Dion, the renowned singer, recently sold her luxurious Las Vegas home for $30 million. This decision comes after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, which compelled her to make some tough choices. The mansion was purchased by investment firm owner Chuck Esserman, who repurchased it in 2017 for $9.2 million and worked on various renovations for years.

The Summit Club Community

Celine Dion’s Las Vegas home is situated in The Summit Club, an exclusive neighborhood that houses notable celebrities such as Tony Robbins, Mark Wahlberg, and Marc Andreessen. With a sprawling 1.4-acre lot, the two-story home with a finished basement offers incredible luxury features. It boasts 14,500 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms behind private gates. The outdoor swimming pool and spa have a stunning view of the Tom Fazio-designed golf course, and the designer is renowned for his incredible work on courses worldwide.

Other Properties Owned by Celine Dion

Celine Dion’s real estate holdings include properties in Paris, Florida, and her native Canada. She continues to call her $5-million mansion in Henderson, Nevada, home with her three sons, Rene-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson. In 2003, shortly after commencing her lengthy 16-year Vegas residency, she acquired an expansive estate with three roomy bedrooms and a spacious outdoor area with a swimming pool, bar, and semi-private golf course access.

Celine Dion’s Kitchen

Amidst the pandemic, Celine shared a dynamic video with her fans taken from the interior of her stunning kitchen. In the video clip, she urgently encouraged everyone to remain home, and viewers were offered a glimpse of her stylish cooking area. Adorning one of her white shelves was a coffee machine and sets of plates and mugs. Captured in video footage, she also revealed another area of her home with an equally eye-catching, completely white theme.

Conclusion

Celine Dion’s decision to sell her Las Vegas mansion for $30 million came after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022. Her impressive real estate holdings include properties in Paris, Florida, and Canada, but she continues to call her $5-million mansion in Henderson, Nevada, home with her three sons. The video of her stylish kitchen gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle amidst the pandemic.

Celine Dion’s Health Diagnosis Celine Dion’s Net Worth Celine Dion’s Concert Cancellations Celine Dion’s Financial Success Celine Dion’s Resilience Amid Health Struggles

News Source : Music Times

Source Link :Celine Dion Becomes $30 MIllion Richer Despite Canceling Shows Amid Health Diagnosis – Here’s How/