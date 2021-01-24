Celt Johannes Edvaldsson (Big Shuggie) Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Celt Johannes Edvaldsson (Big Shuggie) has Died .

Thoughts and prayers for the family of former Celt Johannes Edvaldsson (Big Shuggie) who sadly has passed away with Covid. Shuggie was part of the "10 men won the league" God bless you big man, thank you for the memories. 🙏💚🙏 @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/EdZEZUNOq3 — Michael McCahill 🍀 (@MickMcCahill) January 24, 2021

