Celtic assistant John Kennedy linked to move to Spurs with new boss Ange Postecoglu

John Kennedy, former Norwich City loanee, could join Spurs as assistant to new boss Ange Postecoglou : Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy linked to move to Spurs with new boss Ange Postecoglu

The new boss of Spurs, Ange Postecoglu, has left Celtic after winning the treble and has been identified as the man to help rebuild Tottenham. Postecoglu wants to take number two Kennedy with him to London, as well as first-team coach Gavin Strachan and analyst Greg Wallace. Kennedy, who has been a long-term assistant at Celtic, is believed to hold a desire to join Spurs. He enjoyed a brief loan spell with Norwich in 2008 and made 16 appearances, scoring twice against Derby and Preston. Whether ex-City defender Kennedy is included in Postecogelu’s backroom staff remains to be seen.

News Source : Connor Southwell

