Celtic Glasgow Cross disorder: 10 Arrests Made Due to \’Unacceptable\’ Disorder at Celtic Glasgow Cross

A 31-year-old man is in serious condition at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being attacked during the Celtic supporters’ celebrations. Two other men, aged 33 and 19, were also treated at hospital after being assaulted and have since been discharged. Moreover, 10 arrests were made for a number of alleged offenses including assault, acts of public disorder, and police assault. In addition, eight people were issued with fixed penalty notices while no police officers were injured.

The level of anti-social behavior and incidents of disorder was deemed “unacceptable” by Superintendent Gerry Corrigan of Greater Glasgow Division. In a statement, he said that yesterday afternoon thousands of Celtic supporters gathered in the area of Glasgow Cross for several hours to celebrate their team’s achievement. Working with partners, a proportionate policing plan was in place which facilitated the gathering, prioritized public safety, and sought to minimize disruption to businesses and communities.

Throughout the day, there was an unacceptable level of anti-social behavior and incidents of disorder. Police officers took swift and robust action to prevent these escalating. Enquiries into all reported incidents are ongoing.

The violent attacks during the Celtic supporters’ celebrations serve as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing public safety and minimizing disruption to businesses and communities during large gatherings. The police officers’ swift and robust action prevented the incidents from escalating further, and the ongoing enquiries will hopefully lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the assaults and acts of public disorder.

