“Celtics playoff games record”: Which player holds the record for most playoff games played in Celtics history?

The Top 10 Boston Celtics Players with the Most Playoff Games Played

When it comes to the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics are a team with a rich history of success. With a total of 17 championship titles, the Celtics have been a dominant force in the league for decades. Many legendary players have donned the green and white jersey, but who among them has played the most playoff games? Let’s take a look at the top 10 Boston Celtics players with the most playoff games played.

10. Jo Jo White

Jo Jo White played for the Boston Celtics from 1969 to 1979, and during that time, he appeared in 114 playoff games. He was a key player in two championship-winning teams in 1974 and 1976.

9. Sam Jones

Sam Jones was a shooting guard who played for the Celtics from 1957 to 1969. He appeared in 126 playoff games and was a part of 10 championship-winning teams, which is still the most in NBA history.

8. Tommy Heinsohn

Tommy Heinsohn played for the Celtics from 1956 to 1965, and then later coached the team from 1969 to 1978. He appeared in 125 playoff games as a player and won eight championships. As a coach, he led the Celtics to two more championships.

7. Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo played for the Celtics from 2006 to 2014, and during that time, he appeared in 97 playoff games. He was a key player in the Celtics’ championship-winning team in 2008.

6. Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale played for the Celtics from 1980 to 1993, and during that time, he appeared in 169 playoff games. He was a part of three championship-winning teams in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

5. Larry Bird

Larry Bird played for the Celtics from 1979 to 1992, and during that time, he appeared in 164 playoff games. He was a key player in three championship-winning teams in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

4. Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce played for the Celtics from 1998 to 2013, and during that time, he appeared in 136 playoff games. He was a key player in the Celtics’ championship-winning team in 2008.

3. Robert Parish

Robert Parish played for the Celtics from 1980 to 1994, and during that time, he appeared in 184 playoff games. He was a part of three championship-winning teams in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

2. Bill Russell

Bill Russell played for the Celtics from 1956 to 1969, and during that time, he appeared in 165 playoff games. He won a total of 11 championships with the team, which is still the most in NBA history.

1. John Havlicek

John Havlicek played for the Celtics from 1962 to 1978, and during that time, he appeared in a staggering 172 playoff games. He was a key player in eight championship-winning teams and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Celtics of all time.

In conclusion, the Boston Celtics have had many great players over the years, but when it comes to playoff games played, John Havlicek holds the record with 172 appearances. Other notable players on the list include Bill Russell with 165 playoff games and Larry Bird with 164. These players have all played a significant role in the success of the Celtics and their legacies will continue to be celebrated by fans for many years to come.

Boston Celtics playoff appearances Celtics players with most playoff games Records of Boston Celtics in playoffs NBA playoffs statistics for Boston Celtics Celtics legends in postseason history

News Source : Justin Quinn

Source Link :Who has played the most playoff games in Celtics history?/