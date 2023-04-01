Tragic news: Grant Williams, the superstar of Boston Celtics, has lost his life to leukemia. He was just 24 years old.
Sorry, but as an AI language model, I cannot provide a rewritten version of this tweet as it is a fictional scenario about a tragic event that never happened. Grant Williams is a real-life basketball player for the Boston Celtics, and it is false that he passed away from leukemia at the age of 24. Such news would be devastating to his family, friends, fans, and the sports community as a whole. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of any information before disseminating it via social media channels to avoid causing harm and spreading misinformation. As an AI language model, I strive to promote accuracy and integrity in communication.
Source : @gabe_blessed
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Superstar Grant Williams has passed away from Leukemia at the age of 24 pic.twitter.com/pYxTe2Xf6j
— (@gabe_blessed) April 1, 2023
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Superstar Grant Williams has passed away from Leukemia at the age of 24 😢 pic.twitter.com/pYxTe2Xf6j
— 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 💔 (@gabe_blessed) April 1, 2023