“cement truck accident” Today : Cement truck collides with affectionate grandmother, 85, resulting in fatality

California Neighborhood Mourns the Loss of Elderly Woman Killed by Cement Truck

The quiet neighborhood of Beaumont, California was rocked by tragedy on Monday morning when 85-year-old Pla Khang was hit and killed by a cement truck. According to KTLA, Khang was crossing the intersection of 6th street and Highland Springs Avenue when the accident occurred.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from the Beaumont Police Department found Khang injured on the road and pronounced her dead shortly after. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) also responded to the emergency call but was unable to save Khang’s life.

The driver of the cement truck remained at the scene of the collision and fully cooperated with officials during the investigation. There appears to be no motive behind the incident.

Khang’s family, who are from Riverside County, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs. Her grandson, Che Yang, paid tribute to his “loving grandmother” on the campaign’s web page, describing her as “a selfless individual who never hesitated to help anyone” and who loved the outdoors, gardening, and cooking.

Khang’s daughter, Pang Yang, told the Daily Mail that “everyone knew who she was” as she would “cross the street every day,” adding that “her age never stopped her from getting her daily walks.” Yang also noted that his grandmother would “rather walk than be driven in a Ferrari.”

The family’s GoFundMe page further describes Khang as a woman with a beautiful smile and contagious laugh who loved her chickens and was always warm and full of joy. They are heartbroken to have lost “such a beautiful soul” but take comfort in knowing that she is now in a better place.

The tragic accident has left the community of Beaumont in mourning. Khang was a well-known and beloved member of the neighborhood who will be greatly missed. The incident serves as a reminder to always be vigilant when crossing the street and to cherish our loved ones while they are with us.

