“Centenary Celebrations”: The Ultimate Handbook on the Centenary: Your Comprehensive Guide

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an iconic endurance race that has been held annually since 1923. This year, from June 1 to 11, 2023, the event will celebrate its centenary, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience for racing fans and enthusiasts.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, June 1, with a centenary exhibition at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Museum, which will run until Sunday, June 11. On Friday, June 2, there will be weighing and administrative and technical checks on the Republic Square in Le Mans, followed by the continuation of weighing on Saturday, June 3.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday evening, with a parade honoring the volunteer track marshals and community agents working during the 24 Hours. On Sunday, June 4, there will be a test day, followed by an open afternoon to the public on Tuesday, June 6.

The action heats up on Wednesday, June 7, with free practice and qualifying sessions for the Porsche Carrera Cup, Ferrari Challenge, Road to Le Mans, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Thursday, June 8, will see the Hyperpole session, where 24 competitors across three categories will compete for pole position.

Friday, June 9, will feature parades and shows galore, including a parade of pilots in the city center of Le Mans, public access to the track, and a presentation of racing legends. The main event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will begin on Saturday, June 10, and end on Sunday, June 11, with the arrival of the race.

Fans can watch the event on television with a paid subscription to Eurosport 1 and 2 or on the free L’Équipe channel. For those unable to attend in person, the FIA WEC has its own web TV accessible with a paid subscription, and the official WEC live timing is available online.

Support races throughout the week include the Ligier European Series, Road To Le Mans, Ferrari Challenge, and Porsche Carrera Cup, which will be contested a few hours before the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To facilitate access and circulation, West Automobile Club (ACO) has set up a mobility plan that includes shuttle buses, trains, and car parks. Additionally, there will be concerts throughout the week, featuring artists like Zazie, Razorlight, Bob Sinclar, and Mike.

Finally, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary will be marked by an exceptional auction by RM Sotheby’s, featuring racing machines that are sure to excite collectors and enthusiasts alike.

In summary, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary promises to be an unforgettable event for racing fans and enthusiasts. With a full schedule of races, exhibitions, parades, and concerts, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you attend in person or watch from afar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a must-see event for any motorsports enthusiast.

Centenary celebration ideas History of the Centenary Planning a Centenary event Importance of the Centenary Centenary commemorative merchandise

News Source : US Sports

Source Link :your complete guide to the Centenary/