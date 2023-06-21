Centennial Food Group Employee Meena Jandu from Markham, ON Passes Away

Meena Jandu, Markham ON, Centennial Food Group Employee Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Meena Jandu, an employee of Centennial Food Group in Markham, Ontario. Meena was a valued member of our team and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Meena’s family during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well.

Meena was a dedicated and hardworking employee who always had a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She will be remembered for her kindness and her willingness to help others.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Meena’s family, friends, and colleagues. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

