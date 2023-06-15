Centerville Construction Vehicle Accident Claims Life of 9-Year-Old Bryson Abraham: Obituary

Bryson Abraham, 9-Year-Old Boy Hit and Killed by Construction Vehicle in Centerville

Bryson Abraham, a 9-year-old boy, tragically lost his life on Monday, September 13, 2021, after being hit by a construction vehicle in Centerville.

According to reports, Bryson was playing near a construction site on East Whipp Road when he was struck by a vehicle. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, but unfortunately, Bryson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The community is deeply saddened by the loss of Bryson, and his family and friends are mourning his untimely death. Bryson was described as a kind, loving, and adventurous young boy who loved playing sports and spending time with his family.

The Centerville Police Department is investigating the incident, and the construction company involved has expressed their condolences to Bryson’s family and friends.

Bryson’s sudden and tragic death serves as a reminder to all of us to cherish every moment with our loved ones and to prioritize safety in all aspects of our lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Bryson Abraham accident Centerville construction vehicle incident Child pedestrian fatality Construction site safety regulations Mourning Bryson Abraham’s passing