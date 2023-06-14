Centerville Construction Vehicle Tragically Kills 9-Year-Old Bryson Abraham: Obituary







Bryson Abraham Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bryson Abraham, a 9-year-old boy from Centerville who was hit and killed by a construction vehicle on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Bryson was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a contagious smile and a kind heart that touched the lives of everyone he met. He loved playing sports, especially basketball and football, and was a talented athlete.

His loss is felt deeply by his parents, siblings, extended family, and friends. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A funeral service for Bryson will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Centerville Community Church. The family has requested that donations be made in Bryson’s memory to the Centerville Youth Sports Association.

Bryson will be deeply missed but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.





