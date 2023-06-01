Central Catheter-Associated Bloodstream Infection: Consumer Health News Reports Disparities in Central Catheter-Associated Bloodstream Infection Cases

Central Catheter-Associated Bloodstream Infection Rates Higher for Black Pediatric Patients and Patients Who Speak a Language Other Than English

A new study published online in JAMA Pediatrics on May 30, 2023, has found that central catheter-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rates are higher for Black pediatric patients and patients who speak a language other than English (LOE). The study, conducted by Caitlin L. McGrath, MD, and colleagues from the University of Washington in Seattle, examined disparities in first CLABSI rates for pediatric patients of minoritized racial, ethnic, and language groups and subsequent outcomes after quality improvement initiatives.

The analysis included outcomes of 8,269 hospitalized patients with central catheters from October 1, 2012, to September 30, 2019, at a freestanding quaternary care children’s hospital. The researchers found that the unadjusted infection rates were higher for Black patients (2.8 per 1,000 central catheter days) and patients who spoke an LOE (2.1 per 1,000 central catheter days) versus the overall population (1.5 per 1,000 central catheter days). Overall, 3.4 percent experienced a CLABSI (mean age, 1.34 years; female, 43.3 percent).

When adjusting for other factors, higher risk was seen for Black patients (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.8) and patients who spoke an LOE (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.6). Infection rates in both subgroups showed statistically significant changes following quality improvement interventions (Black patients, −1.77; patients speaking an LOE, −1.25).

“These findings suggest that assessing hospital quality metrics for disparities can be an indicator of racism and bias and that targeted interventions to improve equitable care with a specific focus on health care-associated infections may be feasible,” the authors write.

Central catheters are used to deliver medication and nutrition directly into large veins and are commonly used in seriously ill patients, including premature babies, cancer patients, and those undergoing long-term treatments. However, they can also increase the risk of bloodstream infections, which can be life-threatening.

CLABSI is one of the most common healthcare-associated infections and can result in prolonged hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CLABSI rates have been declining in recent years due to improved infection prevention practices, but it remains a significant concern, particularly in vulnerable populations.

The study’s findings highlight the need for targeted interventions to address disparities in CLABSI rates among minoritized racial, ethnic, and language groups. These interventions may include improving infection prevention practices, providing culturally and linguistically appropriate care, and addressing implicit biases and structural racism within healthcare systems.

Healthcare providers and policymakers must work together to ensure that all patients receive high-quality care, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or language proficiency. By addressing these disparities, we can improve patient outcomes and promote health equity for all.

Central line infections Healthcare-associated infections Patient safety in hospitals Bloodstream infections in hospitals Prevention measures for central line infections

News Source : Lori Solomon

Source Link :Disparities Seen for Central Catheter-Associated Bloodstream Infection – Consumer Health News/