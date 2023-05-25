“central Japan stabbing attack” today : Central Japan: Three Dead in Shooting and Stabbing Assault

Central Japan witnesses three fatalities in shooting and stabbing attack today 2023.

Three people, including two policemen, have been killed in a shooting and stabbing attack in central Japan. The attacker, who is said to have used a hunting rifle, is known to be holed up inside a building in Nakano, Nagano prefecture. Gun violence remains very rare in Japan, despite the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2020. The country has strict gun control laws, with people required to undergo rigorous exams and mental health checks before being allowed to possess firearms.

Read Full story : Three killed in shooting and stabbing attack central Japan /

News Source : Saudigazette

Central Japan shooting Stabbing attack in Japan Japan crime news Violence in Japan Central Japan tragedy