“Central Japan stabbing” today : Suspect in custody after killing four in stabbing and shooting in Central Japan

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing and shooting in Central Japan resulting in four deaths today 2023.

Four people have died following a stabbing and shooting incident in Japan’s Nagano prefecture. The incident, which involved a man armed with a hunting rifle who was later identified as the son of the local assembly speaker, began on Thursday when police received an emergency call about the man stabbing a woman in the city of Nakano. The suspect then fled the scene and holed up in his father’s residence, where multiple gunshots were heard. The suspect was taken into custody on Friday morning on suspicion of murder.

News Source : Dimsum Daily

