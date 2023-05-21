“Central Link Crash victim Kacey Sciberras” today : 17-Year-Old Passenger Victim in Central Link Crash Identified as Kacey Sciberras

Identification of Central Link Crash Victim: Kacey Sciberras, 17-Year-Old Passenger today 2023.
Kacey Sciberras, a 17-year-old passenger, died in a car crash in Attard, Malta. The driver of the Chevrolet Aveo lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall and pole. Another passenger, also 17, was injured and taken to hospital. Sciberras was a member of St Paul’s Bay’s Committee of the Festa Santa Marija Sultana tal-Martri. Another youth committee member, Luke Debattista, was also in the car and is receiving treatment in the ICU.
News Source : Sam Vassallo
