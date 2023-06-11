“Central Park Karen” Amy Cooper loses appeal in wrongful termination lawsuit

Amy Cooper : “\”Central Park Karen\” loses appeal in lawsuit against former employer”

Amy Cooper, who was famously dubbed “Central Park Karen” after a confrontation with a Black man in New York’s Central Park in May 2020, has lost her appeal against the dismissal of a lawsuit that named her former employer, Franklin Templeton. Cooper had been fired from her role as an investment portfolio manager after the incident, in which she appeared to call the police and falsely claimed that the man was “threatening me and my dog.” Cooper argued that she was the victim of employment discrimination and defamation, but a Manhattan court dismissed her claims. Christian Cooper, the man involved in the incident, has since made a show for National Geographic about birdwatching.

Read Full story : A woman who got called ‘Central Park Karen’ lost an appeal in a lawsuit about her finance job /

News Source : Ryan Hogg

Central Park Karen lawsuit finance job legal battle Karen meme impact on career online reputation management workplace discrimination case