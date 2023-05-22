“Central School Lockdown Arrests” today : Arrests Made Outside Central School Leads to Lockdown

Arrests Made Outside Central School Lead to Lockdown today 2023.

A Glencoe middle school in Illinois was placed on lockdown after five juveniles were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Police apprehended the youths after spotting the allegedly stolen vehicle parked empty in front of the school. The school was in session with students outside during recess at the time of the arrests. The school district placed the school on lockdown until the situation was addressed, according to the Deputy Chief of Police Andrew Perley. No weapons were found on the juveniles and there were no incidents.

Read Full story : Lockdown At Central School As Arrests Made Outside /

News Source : The Express

Lockdown Procedures School Safety Measures Arrests Near School Police Response to School Incidents School Security Protocols