“Central School lockdown” today : Lockdown initiated following arrests made outside Central School

Lockdown initiated due to arrests made outside Central School today 2023.

A middle school in Glencoe, Illinois was put on lockdown when police arrested five juveniles who allegedly had a stolen vehicle parked outside the school. The individuals were unarmed and were taken into custody without incident. The school was in session, but students were reportedly out at recess. The lockdown was lifted when the situation was resolved. An investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Arrests outside Central School leads to lockdown /

News Source : The Record

1. School lockdowns

2. Arrests near schools

3. Safety measures in schools

4. Police presence in schools

5. School security protocols