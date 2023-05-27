Central Victoria AFL game claims life of teenager.

Tragedy Strikes AFL Game in Central Victoria

A teenage boy has tragically lost his life while playing an AFL game in central Victoria. The 16-year-old was playing in a local under-18s competition when he collapsed on the field and was unable to be revived.

The Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the small town of Tatura, around 160km north of Melbourne. The boy was playing for the Tatura Football Club when he suddenly collapsed during the third quarter of the game.

Emergency services were called to the scene and paramedics worked tirelessly to revive the teenager. However, despite their best efforts, he was unable to be saved.

The Response

The incident has left the entire community in shock and mourning. The Tatura Football Club released a statement expressing their deep sadness at the loss of one of their own:

“The Tatura Football Netball Club is deeply saddened to advise that one of our Under 18 players has passed away after collapsing on the field during the third quarter of our game today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the player’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”

The AFL also released a statement expressing their condolences:

“The AFL extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and teammates of the young footballer who has tragically passed away following a match in regional Victoria. The football community is again mourning the loss of one of our own and we will provide support wherever it is needed.”

The Aftermath

The incident has raised questions about the safety of playing AFL, particularly for young players. While the cause of the teenager’s death is still unknown, there are concerns about the risk of head injuries and other serious injuries in the sport.

The Tatura Football Club has announced that they will be offering counselling and support to all players, coaches, and officials who were involved in the game. They have also cancelled all training and games for the coming week as a mark of respect.

A Tragic Loss

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and this incident has left the entire community in mourning. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young footballer, as well as the Tatura Football Club and the wider football community.

