Central West End shooting today : Man killed in shooting at Central West End

One person was killed in a shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. The shooting occurred on Monday night at an apartment complex on West Pine Boulevard, and the victim has not yet been identified. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the incident and has not yet identified a suspect or motive. Authorities have called for anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers. Resources for crime victims in St. Louis are also available.

