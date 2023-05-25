Centrelink worker Joeanne Cassar stabbed while protecting staff

Joeanne Cassar : Centrelink worker stabbed in Melbourne identified as Joeanne Cassar

The identity of a Centrelink worker who was stabbed in the back while protecting her staff has been revealed. The victim, Joeanne Cassar, is a mother-of-two who has worked for the agency for over 30 years. She was attacked inside the Centrelink office in the Airport West Westfield Shopping Centre by a man who had been banned from the branch due to previous violent behavior towards staff. Cassar, who closed the front doors to protect her staff, was overruled by a senior manager at another Centrelink branch and the accused allegedly returned, attacking and stabbing her in the back. Cassar was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but her condition has since improved. Her husband, Andrew Giusti, said it is possible that she will not return to work. The alleged offender has been arrested and charged with several offenses. The incident has prompted Federal Government Services minister Bill Shorten to promise a review of Centrelink security across the country.

Read Full story : Centrelink worker stabbed in Airport West identified as mother-of-two /

News Source : Molly Magennis

Centrelink worker Stabbed in Airport West Mother-of-two Identified Airport West incident