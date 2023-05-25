Centuries-old relic associated with hidden Christians in Japan causes stir in media

kakure kirishitan vase : Ancient Vase Believed to Be Connected to Hidden Christians Causes Stir in Japan

A vase believed to be an artifact of Japan’s “kakure kirishitan” or hidden Christians, who practiced Catholicism in secret after the religion was prohibited in the early 17th century, has been put on display by the family that has owned it for generations. The vase is believed to have held fragrant oil used during religious ceremonies and would have belonged to a prominent person given how carefully it was preserved. Experts have traced the vase’s origins to the Sotome district near Nagasaki, where Catholicism was widely practiced in the 16th century before it was banned. The hidden Christian tradition continues to survive on scattered islands off Japan’s southwestern coast.

News Source : Nathan Falde

